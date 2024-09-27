Samsung launches S24 FE in India

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy S24 FE, bringing advanced AI features to a wider audience. This new addition to the FE (Fan Edition) lineup aims to offer premium experiences at a more accessible price point.

The Galaxy S24 FE introduces an AI-powered camera system that rivals its more expensive counterparts. Featuring a 50MP wide lens and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, both equipped with optical image stabilization (OIS), the S24 FE ensures sharp, steady shots in various conditions. The device also includes a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 10MP selfie camera.

At the heart of the S24 FE’s camera prowess is the ProVisual Engine, an AI-driven system that elevates visual quality to new heights. This technology incorporates advanced features like Nightography with AI image signal processing, significantly improving low-light performance. The Object-Aware Engine optimizes colors and scenes in Super High Dynamic Range (HDR), resulting in vibrant and lifelike photos and videos.



The Galaxy S24 FE is powered by the Exynos 2400 series chipset, delivering robust performance for demanding tasks and mobile gaming. Its 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, the largest ever in the FE series, offers a 120Hz refresh rate for fluid visuals. The device also features a 4,700mAh battery and an improved cooling system with a larger vapor chamber.

The AI-powered features in the S24 FE include Circle to Search with Google for intuitive visual searches, Interpreter for real-time translations, and Live Translate for seamless communication in phone calls and select third-party apps. The Composer feature in Samsung Keyboard assists with text generation, while Note Assist streamlines note-taking and management.

The Galaxy S24 FE like most Samsung phones comes with Samsung Knox platform providing multi-layered protection.

Samsung has made significant strides in sustainability with the Galaxy S24 FE. The device incorporates recycled materials in various components, from plastics and aluminum to glass and rare earth elements. Moreover, Samsung commits to seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates for the S24 FE, ensuring longevity and reducing electronic waste.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE comes in three storage options with 8GB of RAM. The 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. Currently, Samsung is running a pre-order offer which gives 256GB storage variant for the price of 128GB. The device is priced at Rs.65,999 and further Rs. 2000 can be availed as a discount by using Samsung app.

Considering the price, the Samsung S24 FE is on the higher side in terms of value for money. At this price point by spending a bit higher one can consider S23 Ultra which offers better cameras and comes with S-Pen, albeit the S23 Ultra was launched more than a year old.