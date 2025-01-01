Samsung will focus on AI features on the upcoming Galaxy S25 series and app teardown specialists have discovered something interesting that will add to Galaxy S25’s AI credentials. A teardown of the Google app reveals that Samsung Galaxy S25 users could get a trial of Google’s Gemini Advanced AI solution.

The strings in the app hints that Galaxy S25 series users could get up to a year of free Gemini Advanced subscription, which will vary, depending on the variant you choose. However, the minimum trial for a Galaxy S25 user is three months, making it better than the current one-month trial that Google offers to all users.

Gemini Advanced is Google’s best version of Gemini that gives access to the best AI models. According to Google, Gemini Advanced is far more capable at logical reasoning, coding, deep research and more. Gemini Advanced users also get 2TB of Google One storage along with the subscription.

