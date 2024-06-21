First look at the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra?

Renders of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra are doing rounds on X (formerly twitter) today. As you can see from the images, the next flasgship from Samsung will feature thinner frame and bezels, less sharp corners and square camera lenses (resembles like OneUI icon shape).

In terms of cameras, the Samsung S25 Ultra will feature quad camera setup. The main camera will be a 200-megapixel lens and 50-megapixel ultra-wide, 5X telephoto and a 3X telephoto lens.



In terms of processor, the Samsung S25 Ultra will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor in some countries and the next-gen Exynos in others.

What do you think of these subtle changes?

source