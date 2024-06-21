Sammy Hub

First look at the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra?

Samsung S25 Ultra Main

Renders of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra are doing rounds on X (formerly twitter) today. As you can see from the images, the next flasgship from Samsung will feature thinner frame and bezels, less sharp corners and square camera lenses (resembles like OneUI icon shape).

Samsung S25 Ultra Front

In terms of cameras, the Samsung S25 Ultra will feature quad camera setup. The main camera will be a 200-megapixel lens and 50-megapixel ultra-wide, 5X telephoto and a 3X telephoto lens.

Samsung S25 Ultra Rear
In terms of processor, the Samsung S25 Ultra will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor in some countries and the next-gen Exynos in others.

What do you think of these subtle changes?

source

