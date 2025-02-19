Samsung launches Galaxy A06 5G in India

Samsung has added yet another affordable 5G option for Indian customers. The Galaxy A06 5G is the latest addition that brings support for all 12 5G bands for superior 5G connectivity. It is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 6300 processor and an option of 4GB or 6GB of internal RAM, which can be “expanded” to up to 12GB with the RAM Plus feature.

The IP54-rated Galaxy A06 5G features a 6.7-inch HD+ 90Hz display, dual camera setup at the back with 50+2MP (main+depth) configuration, 8MP front-facing camera, 5000mAh battery and 25W charging support.

Moreover, the Galaxy A06 5G is backed by Samsung’s 4 generation of OS upgrades and 4 years of security updates; Android 15 with One UI 7 out of the box and software enhancements like Voice Focus that helps to reduce background noise for clearer calls.

The decision to announce the Galaxy A06 5G is interesting because just last week, Samsung announced the Galaxy F06 5G with similar hardware and software commitment carrying a slightly lower price tag.

Nevertheless, you can now pick up the Galaxy A06 5G in three colour options of Black, Gray, Light Green in three variants. The 4GB+64GB is priced at Rs. 10,499, 4GB+128GB at Rs. 11,499 and 6GB+128GB at Rs. 12,999.

Product Page