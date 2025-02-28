Galaxy S25 is the fastest selling Samsung phone in South Korea

Samsung today confirmed the Galaxy S25 series in South Korea has surpassed an impressive milestone of 1 million units in South Korea. This milestone was achieved in just 21 days after the series’ launch, making it the fastest selling Samsung phones in its home country.

The previous record of the fastest selling phone was held by Samsung’s Galaxy Note10, which achieved the million mark in 25 days over 5 years ago. The Galaxy S25 even beat the last year’s Galaxy S24 series by a week.

According to Samsung, the positive consumer reception is due to the series’ solid performance that comes with the latest processor and speedy memory. Interestingly, the Galaxy S25 Ultra contributed over 50% to the sales number.

Although the series scores highly with its top-of-the-line hardware, it’s the software and Samsung’s aggressive Galaxy AI strategy. It brings nifty AI tools along with tight integration of Google’s Gemini. The phones are powered by the latest Snapdragon processor with cameras that go up to 200MP, Corning Gorilla Armor 2 display and improved battery life.