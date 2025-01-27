Corning Gorilla Armor 2 adds to Galaxy S25 Ultra’s durability

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is a highly durable phone. In addition to the phone’s durable design and IP68 rating to withstand water and dust, Samsung also upgraded the front glass on the device. As confirmed by Samsung during the launch, the Galaxy S25 Ultra comes with the Corning Gorilla Armor 2 and the two videos below clearly shows how tough the Gorilla Armor upgrade is.

In the drop test video, the test device is dropped from a 2.2 meters on a 80-grit sandpaper to emulate a fall on a concrete surface. The Gorilla Glass Armor 2 survived without any damages whereas the alternative glass ceramic on the similar surface cracked with just a 1 meter fall.

Another video tests the glass’ scratch resistance and as expected, Corning’s glass passes with flying colors. Corning pits the Armor 2 against competitive lithium-aluminosilicate cover glasses with an anti-reflective coating but they are no match to the resilient nature of the new Gorilla Glass.

Another nifty feature of the Gorilla Armor 2’s is the anti-reflective nature that drastically reduces glares in various lighting conditions.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra along with the Galaxy S25 and the Galaxy 25+ go on sale from February 7 and comes with a good set of hardware and software features.

More Information