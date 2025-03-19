Samsung has confirmed the rollout of its most ambitious and AI-centric One UI 7. The revamped user interface will reach Samsung phones from April 7 with the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 owners being the first recipients of the existing lineup.

The all-new One UI 7 is similar to what Galaxy S25 users are using on their devices. Users will now get a Now Bar that offers personalized real-time updates on the lock screen.

One UI 7 also boasts a slew of AI features. Samsung says the new UI brings AI Select recommends an action by understanding context. For instance, it can suggest creating a GIF out of a video by swiping the edge panel. Galaxy AI will also bring Writing Assist to easily summarize texts, Drawing Assist to create images and sketches with text prompts, natural language search across the phone, Audio Eraser and Google Gemini integration.