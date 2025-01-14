Improved Sketch to Image AI feature is coming to Galaxy S25 

We are a week away from the official launch of Galaxy S flagship phones but Samsung can’t wait to confirm one improved feature. Part of Galaxy AI, the Sketch to Image feature integrated into Drawing Assist will be smarter. The feature will accept multimodal commands to conjure AI-generated images by drawing on the phone’s screen or by prompting via text or voice.

According to Samsung, the phone will understand and reveal the generated image accordingly. For instance, drawing a cat and typing “spacesuit” will put the cat in a spacesuit or place it in the outerspace.

As evident from the conversations around the Galaxy S25, Samsung wants to focus on the AI aspect of the phone. In fact, Samsung even mentions One UI 7, which the Galaxy S25 series will be pre-loaded with, as their “first integrated AI platform”.

Samsung is going to announce the Galaxy S25 series on Jan 22 in United States but if you cannot wait, the phone designs and specs have been leaked.