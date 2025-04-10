Samsung Electronics and Google Cloud have expanded their partnership to bring Google Cloud’s generative AI, powered by Gemini, to Ballie — Samsung’s new AI-powered home companion robot, launching this summer. Ballie will offer natural, conversational support to manage home tasks like adjusting lighting, greeting guests, personalizing schedules, and more.

“Through this partnership, Samsung and Google Cloud are redefining the role of AI in the home,” said Yongjae Kim, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “By pairing Gemini’s powerful multimodal reasoning with Samsung’s AI capabilities in Ballie, we’re leveraging the power of open collaboration to unlock a new era of personalized AI companion — one that moves with users, anticipates their needs and interacts in more dynamic and meaningful ways than ever before.”

Using Gemini’s multimodal capabilities and Samsung’s own language models, Ballie can understand audio, visuals, and environmental sensor data to respond in real-time. From giving outfit advice to offering health tips based on how you’re feeling, Ballie aims to enhance daily life with intelligent, personalized assistance.

This collaboration builds on the integration of Gemini into the Galaxy S24 series and marks a step toward expanding AI innovation across more Samsung devices. “With Gemini on Google Cloud, Samsung is showcasing how to scale generative AI in consumer products,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud.