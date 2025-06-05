Samsung expands Sleep Apnea detection to more countries

Samsung has expanded the availability of the Sleep Apnea feature on the Galaxy Watch series to 36 more countries, including 34 in Europe along with Singapore and Australia. This expansion takes the handy feature to 70 different markets after introducing the feature last year in the US, South Korea, Brazil and Canada.

The Sleep Apnea detection on the Galaxy Watch is available through the Samsung Health Monitor app and has received the CE marking (Conformité Européenne or European Conformity) affirming the feature meeting EU’s health, safety and environmental protection standards. In Australia, the feature was approved by Therapeutic Goods Administration and Singapore’s Health Sciences Authority.

The Sleep Apnea detection feature utilizes the BioActive Sensor on the smartwatch to measure blood oxygen saturation (SpO₂) during sleep. It analyzes changes in SpO₂ levels related to apnea and hypopnea patterns and estimates the Apnea-Hypopnea Index to inform users of potential symptoms.

While the feature seems handy, Samsung is quick to note that this detection feature is an “over-the-counter (OTC), software-only mobile medical application,” which the users should not entirely rely on as a replacement for a diagnosis by a medical professional.

The feature requires Galaxy Watch4 series and above and must be paired with a Galaxy smartphone running Android 12.0 or later. Full list of supported countries are mentioned below.

Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, Christmas Island, Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Kuwait, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Mauritius, Mayotte, Mexico, Netherlands, Nicaragua, Norfolk Island, Norway, Oman, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Réunion, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, Venezuela, Vietnam and Yemen.