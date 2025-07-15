

Samsung has officially introduced its latest foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold7. The new device boasts a slimmer and lighter design, a more powerful processor, and an upgraded camera system, aiming to set a new standard in the premium smartphone market.

Design and Display

The Galaxy Z Fold7 features a significantly thinner and lighter design compared to its predecessors. When unfolded, it measures just 4.2mm in thickness, and when folded, it is 8.9mm thick. The device weighs 215 grams, making it lighter than some traditional flagship smartphones.

The device is equipped with two displays: a 6.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio and a large 8.0-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display when unfolded. Both screens feature a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate for smooth scrolling and viewing. The main display offers a QXGA+ resolution (2184 x 1968), while the cover display has an FHD+ resolution (2520 x 1080). For enhanced durability, the Z Fold7 is built with an Armor Aluminum frame, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the back, and Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 on the front.

Central to the new design is the Armor FlexHinge, which is thinner and lighter thanks to an enhanced water droplet design and a multi-rail structure. This new hinge mechanism reduces visible creasing on the main display and strengthens durability by more evenly dispersing stress. The durability is further bolstered by Advanced Armor Aluminum in the frame and hinge housing, which increases strength and hardness by 10%.

Performance and Hardware

Under the hood, the Galaxy Z Fold7 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor, which is optimized for improved performance and AI capabilities. The device comes with multiple memory and storage configurations, with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage.

Camera System

The camera system on the Galaxy Z Fold7 has received a major upgrade. It features a triple-camera setup on the rear, highlighted by a 200MP wide-angle main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS). This is complemented by a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The device also includes two 10MP front-facing cameras, one on the cover screen and one on the main screen.

Battery and Software

The Galaxy Z Fold7 is equipped with a 4,400mAh dual battery that supports 25W fast charging, which can charge the device up to 50% in about 30 minutes. It also supports Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 and Wireless PowerShare. The device runs on Android 16 with Samsung’s One UI 8, which introduces a range of new AI-powered features for enhanced productivity and creativity.

Pricing and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 is available in several color options, including Blue Shadow, Jet Black, Silver Shadow, and an online-exclusive Mint. Galaxy Z Fold7 will be available for pre-order starting July 9, with general availability beginning July 25. Galaxy Z Fold7 comes with the all-new One UI 8 on Android 16. The Galaxy Z Fold7 will sell for Rs. 174,999 for the 512GB version and Rs. 216,999 for the 1TB version.