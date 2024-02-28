First look at the Samsung Z Fold 6

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is rumoured to be released in late July 2024, and it’s sure to turn heads with its unique boxy design.

Thanks to renowned tipster OnLeaks and Smartprix for the leak.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a departure from the traditional curved design of previous foldable phones. Instead, it boasts a boxy aesthetic that is both stylish and functional. This new design is said to offer a more comfortable grip and improved durability.



The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to feature a massive 7.6-inch inner display, perfect for watching videos, gaming, and multitasking. The 6.2-inch cover display is also rumoured to be larger than previous models, making it more convenient for everyday tasks like checking email and browsing social media.

Under the hood, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to pack a punch with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. This powerful chip will ensure smooth performance for even the most demanding tasks.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is also rumoured to boast an impressive camera system, similar to the one found on the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to be released in late July 2024. The price is yet to be confirmed, but it is likely to be similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 5, which started at $1,899.

We really hope that Samsung makes this more durable than the Fold 5.