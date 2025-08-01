

Samsung Smart TV users around the world are reporting a widespread outage that appears to be linked to the Samsung SmartHub service. Many users are unable to load apps, making their smart TVs essentially “dumb.”

The problem is affecting users globally, with reports coming in from the US, India, and other regions. Social media platforms like X are filled with complaints from frustrated customers. Outage-tracking site DownDetector has logged over 2,000 reports, indicating the issue is not isolated.

Frustrated users have already attempted common troubleshooting steps, including resetting network settings, reinstalling apps, and running device tests, but none of these methods have been successful. This suggests the problem is not with individual TVs but with a central service.

What to Do If Your Samsung TV Isn’t Working

While Samsung has not yet released an official public statement, the company appears to be addressing the issue by responding to complaints individually on social media. If your Samsung TV is affected, it’s best to wait for an official fix. Since standard troubleshooting steps aren’t working, it seems the problem is on Samsung’s end.

Keep an eye on Samsung’s official social media channels and news outlets for updates. Hopefully, a resolution will be rolled out soon to get everyone’s smart TVs back online.