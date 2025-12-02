

After months of speculation and industry leaks, Samsung Electronics has officially announced its first multi-folding device, the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold. Unveiled today in Seoul, the device marks a significant shift in the foldable landscape, moving beyond the standard book-style fold to a dual-hinge design that expands into a 10-inch tablet.

Here is a technical breakdown of the design, specifications, and availability details announced today.

Design and Display Technology

The Galaxy Z TriFold utilizes a “G-style” inward folding mechanism. Unlike competitors that may use a “Z” shape (where one screen remains exposed), Samsung’s approach ensures the main display is fully protected when the device is closed.

Main Display: When fully unfolded, the device offers a 10-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a variable refresh rate of 1Hz–120Hz.

Dimensions: Samsung has focused on portability. The device measures 3.9mm thick when unfolded and approximately 12.9mm when folded.

Durability: The chassis is constructed from Advanced Armor Aluminum. Notably, the device carries an IP48 rating, offering resistance to particles over 1mm and water submersion, a technical challenge for multi-hinge devices.

Hardware Specifications

Samsung has positioned the Z TriFold as a productivity flagship, equipping it with the latest silicon and camera hardware.

The inclusion of the 200MP primary sensor aligns the Z TriFold with the Galaxy S25 Ultra, addressing previous consumer feedback regarding camera disparities between the S-series and Z-series.

Software: One UI 8 and Multitasking

The device launches with Android 16 and One UI 8. The software has been optimized for the 10-inch aspect ratio, featuring:

Three-App Split View: Users can run three full-sized vertical apps simultaneously.

Standalone DeX: The larger screen real estate allows the DeX desktop interface to run directly on the tablet screen without requiring an external monitor.

Pricing and Availability

Samsung has confirmed a staggered release schedule.

South Korea: Pre-orders begin tomorrow, with retail availability on December 12, 2025. The starting price is set at 3.59 million won (approximately $2,450 USD).

Global Markets: A broader rollout, including North America and Europe, is scheduled for Q1 2026.

The Galaxy Z TriFold enters a competitive market segment previously dominated by Chinese manufacturers. By adopting a sub-$2,500 price point, Samsung appears to be aggressively positioning the device to capture early adopters looking to consolidate their smartphone and tablet into a single unit.