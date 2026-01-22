Samsung Brings 2026 Sound Tower Lineup to India

Samsung India has announced its 2026 Sound Tower speakers – the ST50F and the ST40F. Targeting the “party speaker” market, the new lineup combines high-wattage audio with integrated lighting and weather resistance, making them suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.

The 2026 models are built on an updated acoustic architecture featuring dual woofers and waveguide-assisted tweeters. This configuration is engineered to deliver a total output of up to 240W and a wide soundstage for improved audio clarity in open environments. The speakers support Bluetooth Auracast, enabling users to play audio on multiple compatible devices simultaneously and the Stereo Play feature enables the pairing of two Sound Towers for discrete left and right channel separation.

The primary differentiation between the two models is battery capacity and mobility features. The flagship ST50F provides up to 18 hours of playtime and includes a telescopic handle and wheels for transport. The more compact ST40F offers up to 12 hours of battery life and a fixed top carry handle. Both units carry an IPX4 water-resistance rating, which protects the internal components from splashes, making them suitable for use near pools or in outdoor settings.

Beyond audio, the speakers include an integrated Party Lights+ system with multiple LED zones that sync to the frequency and beat of the music. Users can control the device via the Samsung Sound Tower App, which provides access to six dynamic lighting patterns, five mood presets, and a DJ Booth mode for audio effects. The speakers also cater to performers with dedicated inputs for both guitars and microphones.

The 2026 Sound Tower series pricing starts from Rs. 25,500.