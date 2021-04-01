Sammy Hub

Galaxy S20 FE 5G variant launched in India

Samsung India has launched the successor to the Galaxy S20 FE, the 5G variant powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset. The FE series phone come with flagship features at a reduced price as compared to the S-series or Note-series. The Galaxy S20FE 5G variant features a 120Hz display refresh rate and 30x space zoom. The display is a 6.5-inch sAMOLED Infinity-O display

The phone comes with a single storage and RAM option, which is 8GB + 128GB. Other features include wireless power share and wireless fast charging 2.0. It has a 4500mAh battery and supports 25W Super-Fast charging. It is IP68 certified making it dust and water-resistant.

In terms of cameras, there are three cameras on the device. It features a rear camera with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens + 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel telephone lens. The front camera is of 32-megapixel with F2.2, support for 4K video capture and 60fps.

The Galaxy S20 FE 5G comes in three colours – Cloud Navy, Cloud Mint and Cloud Lavender. It is available at a special introductory price of Rs. 47,999 against the MOP of Rs. 55,999. The phone is available on Samsung.com, Amazon.in, Samsung Exclusive Stores and retail outlets.

