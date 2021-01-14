Samsung’s new siblings are here – Galaxy S21 smartphones



Apart from the Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung has also introduced the Galaxy S21 and S21+ smartphones. The Galaxy S21 is targeted at people who want a more handy phone as it comes with a 6.2-inch display and on the other hand, the Galaxy S21+ features 6.7-inch display.

Sporting a radically new design with an iconic contour cut camera housing that runs into the devices metal body, the devices come with a haze finish and new colours. Both devices feature adaptive 120Hz screen refresh display for better battery life.

Both devices feature a triple rear camera, an ultra-wide lens of 12-megapixel, wide-angle lens of 12-megapixel and a 64-megapixel telephone lens. The front camera is 10-megapixel. In Portrait Mode, the AI-powered camera leverages an improved 3D analysis that separates the subject more accurately from the background. It also brings in options for virtual studio lighting and AI background effects to make sure the subject pops from the frame. It also works for selfies too. They have improved Space Zoom with the new Zoom Lock for elusive faraway shots that captures clearer images at 30x zoom. Both Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ support 8K video recording.

Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ are powered by 5nm Octa-core processor and come with 8GB RAM with 128GB or 256GB storage option. These devices support 5G however the Galaxy S21+ supports Ultra wideband like the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The Galaxy S21 features a 4000mAh battery and Galaxy S21+ sports 4800mAh battery in terms of battery. Both devices support wired and wireless fast charging. Not to mention the Galaxy S21 range feature in-display fingerprint sensor. The phones come in Silver, Black and Violet colours. The Galaxy S21 will start selling from $799, and Galaxy S21+ will retail from $999.