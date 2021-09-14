Samsung One UI 4 Beta program now available for Galaxy S21 devices

The upcoming version of Samsung’s Android UI, One UI 4 is now rolling as a beta to Galaxy S21 users. All Galaxy S21 devices like the Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra users can now enrol to try out the One UI 4 that is based on Android 12.

While this beta program is not available to everyone but is only rolled out for select countries. The Beta program will be available in China, India, Germany, Poland, South Korea, UK, and the US. The release date can vary by each market as well as features might not be supported when the beta program is open.

To signup for this beta, Samsung Galaxy S21 series owners in need to register via the Samsung Members app on their devices. Participants will be able to preview the One UI 4 design and new features and submit feedbacks. Samsung will use the information gathered from the beta program to fine-tune the One UI 4 user experience before delivering a final, optimized upgrade later this year.

Samsung’s One UI user interface brings a unified mobile experience to Galaxy smartphones through simplified and streamlined interactions and a clean and elegant design. One UI 4 beta participant will be able to experience comprehensive customization capabilities and privacy controls.

With One UI 4, users get a wealth of theme options that lets the users adjust the look and functionality of their device, giving them tools to configure their home screens, icons, notifications, wallpapers and much more. Plus, redesigned, upgraded widgets offer deep customization — from visibility to appearance. Users also get convenient access to a more robust and diverse array of emojis all in one place, so they can effortlessly navigate their options to enjoy richer communication experiences.

The new One UI 4 also brings enhanced privacy and protection functions that make it easier for users to understand exactly how their data are being used to customize their settings and deliver a more personalized mobile experience. Indicators alert users to app camera and microphone usage, so they can instantly disable permissions if they don’t want to grant access. One UI 4 also expands on Android 12’s permission options, allowing users to view their permissions history from the last seven days, not just the last 24 hours. They can also check the current data usage of both their permissions and their apps.