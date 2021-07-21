Olympic, Paralympic Athletes will get a Galaxy S21 phone

Samsung is known to up its marketing ante around Olympic Games and this year at Tokyo isn’t any different. After announcing the Galaxy S21 5G Olympic Games Edition phone for consumers, Samsung has confirmed that they will distribute its Galaxy S21 5G Tokyo 2020 Athlete Phone to all athletes competing in the Olympic and Paralympic Games. If you are wondering, Samsung will give away 17,000 of these devices. Under the shell is still the same Galaxy S21 smartphone but comes with some bells and whistles to enhance athlete’s experience while they compete for glory at the highest level.

The special edition Galaxy S21 5G sports a blue colour with the respective Olympic rings and Paralympic agitos inscribed on the back. Moreover, the phone will have direct access to the Athlete365 platform, where they can connect directly with the IOC and the IOC Athletes’ Commission and pre-installed COCOA, which is the official Covid-19 contact tracing app of the Japanese Government.

Needless to say, the phone looks good but a couple of Malaysian athletes have already unboxed it and published a picture alongside the Galaxy Buds Pro.