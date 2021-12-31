Sammy Hub

Galaxy S22 Ultra press picture leaked

Galaxy S22 Ultra Press Render

This is the Galaxy S22 Ultra. It corroborates the live pictures we saw last month and the renders after that. The image also confirms Galaxy S22 Ultra’s design inspiration: the Galaxy Note. It seems like a replica of the Galaxy Note series and puts Samsung’s decision to not launch new devices under the Galaxy Note series into perspective.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra features a wide display that curves at the sides for better grip and supports the S Pen input along with having a dedicated slot. The huge upgraded cameras look promising but the protruding lens without the housing that the Galaxy S21 Ultra has can be a concern.

The rumored specs, expectedly, puts the Galaxy S22 Ultra right at the top of the smartphone ecosystem with a large Infinity-O display, 108MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide and two 10MP sensors for 3X and 10X telephoto, ample RAM and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200, which will be dependent on the region.

