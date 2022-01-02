Samsung unveils Odyssey Neo G8, Smart Monitor M8, UHD Monitor S8

Samsung has announced three new monitors that will be showcased at the CES this week. Targeting three different audiences, the Odyssey Neo G8 goes for the gamers; Smart Monitor M8 targets someone who wants to use smart features; UHD Monitor S8 is for designers and content creators who look for color accuracy.

Odyssey Neo G8

The 32-inch Odyssey Neo G8 is Samsung’s first 4K gaming monitor with 240Hz refresh rate. The curved monitor has a curvature of 1000R and uses Quantum Mini LED tech that was originally featured in the Odyssey Neo G9. Utilizing Quantum Matrix Technology, the monitor boasts 12-bit gradation that gives more control of the light source, allowing the monitor to reach a peak brightness of 2,000 nits with Quantum HDR 2000 and a static contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1. Since it’s a top-of-the-line gaming monitor, it is safe to assume that it will also support the recently announced HDR10+ GAMING standard.

Connectivity options include two HDMI 2.1 ports and one DisplayPort 1.4 and support features like CoreSync that adjusts the brightness depending on the color displayed on the screen and Auto Source Switch+ that switches to the connected source automatically.

Smart Monitor M8

The upgraded Smart Monitor M8 is now slimmer than its predecessor and now measures just 11.4mm in thickness. The 32-inch monitor supports UHD resolution and in addition to allowing playback of content from OTT apps like YouTube, Netflix, Disney+, Samsung TV Plus, the Smart Monitor M8 now comes with Samsung’s SmartThings Hub that lets users monitor and control SmartThings-supported devices at home. Equipped with a height-adjustable stand, the monitor also allows to connect webcams magnetically that can be used with apps like Google Duo, which also comes pre-installed.

UHD Monitor S8

The UHD Monitor S8 is aimed at content creators and professionals who demand color accuracy with high resolution from their monitors. It will come in two display sizes — 27-inch and 32-inch and boasts a glare-free certification from UL, making it the first monitor to achieve it.

Color reproduction is key, which is why it has a 98% color gamut in DCI-P3 color space and the 32-inch variant is also certified VESA with DisplayHDR 600. The monitor also comes with wired LAN and Type-C with 90W charging support.

All the monitors will make their way through the retail market in the first half of this year.