Get Prado Museum exclusive content when you buy a Galaxy Z phone in Spain

Samsung tie-ups with respect to its Galaxy Z series aren’t just limited to fashion or Disney characters. Samsung Spain has teamed up with the Prado Museum — or Museo del Prado, as it’s known — to offer unique content when customers buy the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 phones.

For a limited time, consumers buying either the Galaxy Z Fold3 or Galaxy Z Flip3 will get a couple of additional incentives in the form of exclusive content and a museum membership card.

The phone will be pre-loaded with the Prado Guide app that will not only impart information on the artistic works but also give access to ten high-resolution wallpapers from renowned artists.

Buyers will also get a museum membership worth €95 that will come with special privileges like preferential access and free entry to the museum, annual events, exclusive discounts, and lots more.

Interested customers can buy either of the Galaxy Z devices from today till Feb 7, 2022 and is applicable for the following SKUs.

Galaxy Z Fold 3

SM-F926BZGDEUB | SM-F926BZKDEUB | SM-F926BZSDEUB | SM-F926BZKGEUB | SM-F926BZGGEUB | SM-F926BZSGEUB

Galaxy Z Flip 3

SM-F711BZKBEUB | SM-F711BZEBEUB | SM-F711BZGBEUB | SM-F711BLVBEUB | SM-F711BZKFEUB | SM-F711BZEFEUB | SM-F711BZGFEV

