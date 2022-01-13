‘Unannounced’ Odyssey G8 is Samsung’s QD-OLED Monitor

For a company obsessed with being “industry’s first” or “world’s first”, Samsung-branded QD-OLED TV and monitor were a no-show at the recently concluded CES 2022. Instead, Samsung was happy to give the spotlight to Sony for its A95K QD-OLED TV and Alienware for the unveiling of its 34-inch QD-OLED Gaming Monitor.

But as it turns out, Samsung had a QD-OLED monitor of its own at the CES — they just didn’t announce it. The Samsung Odyssey G8 34” Gaming Monitor (G8QNB) finds a mention on the CES’ Innovation Awards page (via TFTCentral) as well as on Samsung’s blog post touting wins for its new monitor lineup. However, when it comes to the Odyssey G8’s official acknowledgment, specifications, and other information? Nothing.

Samsung’s major monitor announcements came a couple of days prior to the CES with the 32-inch Odyssey Neo G8, new Smart Monitor M8, and a high-resolution UHD Monitor S8. Samsung also unveiled the rotating Odyssey Ark during the keynote. Even The Verge’s nice roundup of monitors at CES fails to mention the Odyssey G8 but Alienware’s offering earns a spot.

So what’s the reason for Samsung to not formally announce the monitor and focus on the Mini LED-toting Odyssey Neo G8 instead? We don’t know.

But, thanks to the listing, we know a few things about Samsung’s next-gen gaming monitor. It is one of the slimmest gaming monitors and with a thickness of just 5.9mm, the curved 34-inch Odyssey G8 has a 1800R curvature, QD-OLED tech, a refresh rate of 175Hz, and 0.1ms response time.