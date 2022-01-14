Samsung launches Galaxy XCover 5 in South Korea

Samsung has taken its own sweet time but they have launched the Galaxy XCover 5 in its home market almost after 10 months of its international announcement.

The phone is built for someone who is looking for a highly durable phone that not only comes with the IP68 rating for water and dust resistance but also conforms to the MIL-STD810H standard.

The 5.3-inch HD+ TFT display is protected by Gorilla Glass 6 and comes with a user-replaceable 3000mAh battery with up to 15W fast charging support. Moreover, there’s a dedicated XCover key that can be customized to activate an LED flashlight or configure to open an app.

The Android phone runs on Exynos 850 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage and features a 16MP main camera with a 5MP front.

The phone is priced at 275,000 won and comes in two colors — black and white. Samsung is also bundling discount coupons for users to learn the English language.