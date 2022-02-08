Discarded fishing nets will be used to make new Galaxy devices

In order to minimize the impact on the environment, Samsung has confirmed the new Galaxy devices will utilize ocean-bound plastics, more specifically, discarded fishing nets. Samsung says there are over 640,000 tons of fishing nets abandoned and discarded every year that impacts aquatic life and coral reefs and by integrating such plastic, Samsung will do its bit to reduce the damage done to the environment.

While the entire lineup will have environmental-friendly recycled plastic in the future, the first recipients would be Samsung’s new Galaxy phones that will be announced today at the Galaxy Unpacked.

This initiative is part of Samsung’s Galaxy for the Planet program where the company has set goals to reduce its environmental footprint by 2025.

As part of its commitment, Samsung plans to use recycled materials in all its mobile products by 2025, eliminate single-use plastic in mobile packaging, reduce smartphone charger standby to below 0.005W and reduce e-waste by repurposing devices for programs like Galaxy Upcycling or selling refurbishing devices.