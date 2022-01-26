Samsung will announce the Galaxy S22 on Feb 9

We knew the new generation of Galaxy S devices were coming and now Samsung has published the teaser confirming the date of the unveiling. The 2022 Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled on February 9 where Samsung will “set an epic new standard for smartphones with the most noteworthy S series ever created.” This statement alone is proof enough to tell us what’s on the agenda at the first Unpacked event of the year.

Samsung has also posted a trailer to create some buzz around the event and while we assume it’s a series of videos that will be released in the coming days, this particular video talks about “breaking through the night” and “breaking the rules of light” and if you have followed smartphones enough, you know it’s a claim for an unmatched low-light camera performance that these new devices will bring.

Nevertheless, stay tuned here and on Samsung’s YouTube channel where the company will broadcast the event live on 10AM EST or 8:30PM IST.