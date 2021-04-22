Galaxy Upcycling Program makes obsolete Samsung devices useful at home

Samsung has expanded its Galaxy Upcycling program by bringing the upcycling program at home. After repurposing older smartphones for ophthalmic health care, Samsung Upcycling at Home lets you convert Samsung devices as smart home products.

Currently offered as a beta in countries like the US, the UK and South Korea, users can transform the devices with the SmartThings Labs, a feature available in the SmartThings app.

Currently, the solution can make use of the old phone’s audio and light sensor and can be transformed to function as a childcare monitor or automatically turn on the lights when it gets dark.

This is a great way to reuse old phones which would have ended up in a landfill or just collect dust in a drawer.

The only caveat right now, in addition to the limited country support is the Samsung Upcycling at Home program is supported by Galaxy S, Galaxy Note and Galaxy Z series devices released from 2018 and runs Android 9 and above.