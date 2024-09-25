Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G launched to cater mid-market



Samsung has launched the Galaxy M55s 5G, a new addition to their mid-range smartphone lineup. This device aims to provide users with a range of features typically found in higher-end models, while maintaining a more accessible price point. The Galaxy M55s 5G is positioned as an option for consumers seeking a balance between performance and affordability in the competitive smartphone market.

The camera system of the Galaxy M55s 5G includes a 50-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS). This feature is designed to reduce blur in photos and videos, particularly in low-light conditions or when the photographer’s hand is unsteady. The phone also incorporates a technology Samsung calls “Big Pixel,” which combines multiple pixels to potentially improve light capture in challenging lighting situations. For selfies and video calls, the device is equipped with a 50-megapixel front-facing camera.

Display technology is a significant aspect of modern smartphones, and the Galaxy M55s 5G features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED+ screen. This display type is known for its vibrant colors and deep blacks. The screen also supports a 120Hz refresh rate, which can provide smoother scrolling and more responsive touch interactions compared to standard 60Hz displays. Samsung has included a feature called Vision Booster, which is intended to adjust screen visibility in bright outdoor conditions.

In terms of performance, the Galaxy M55s 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen1 processor. This chip is built on a 4-nanometer process, which can offer improved efficiency compared to older manufacturing processes. The device supports 5G connectivity, allowing for faster data speeds on compatible networks. Samsung offers the phone in two storage configurations: 8GB of RAM with either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

Battery life is often a key consideration for smartphone users. The Galaxy M55s 5G comes equipped with a 5000mAh battery, which is a relatively large capacity for a mid-range device. The phone also supports 45W fast charging, which can reduce the time needed to recharge the battery compared to standard charging speeds.

Samsung has incorporated several software features into the Galaxy M55s 5G. These include Voice Focus for noise reduction during calls, Quick Share for file transfers between compatible devices, and Knox security features for data protection. The company has also committed to providing four generations of Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates for this model, which could be a factor for users who plan to keep their devices for an extended period.

The Galaxy M55s 5G has been designed with a focus on being thin and lightweight. It measures 7.8mm in thickness and weighs 180 grams. The phone is available in two color options: Coral Green and Thunder Black.

Samsung plans to make the Galaxy M55s 5G available for purchase starting September 26, 2024. It will be sold through various channels, including Amazon, Samsung’s official website, and select retail stores. As with any technology purchase, potential buyers are encouraged to compare the Galaxy M55s 5G with other options in the market to determine if it meets their specific needs and preferences.

The 128GB storage version of Galaxy M55s will retail at Rs.17,999 and 256GB at Rs.20,999. This includes a flat bank discount of Rs. 2000.