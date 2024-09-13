Samsung launches budget-friendly Galaxy M05 in India



Samsung has unveiled its latest offering in India – the Galaxy M05. This new addition to the popular M series promises to deliver respectable features at an accessible price point, targeting value-conscious consumers.

Galaxy M05 boasts a 50-megapixel dual camera system. This high-resolution main camera is complemented by a depth sensor, allowing users to capture portraits with a natural bokeh effect.

Featuring a 6.7-inch HD+ display, the Galaxy M05 is powered by with a MediaTek G85 processor. The device comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage with the ability to expand storage up to 1TB via a microSD card.

In terms of battery, the M05 comes with a 5000mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging. Samsung claims that this battery can last up to two days on a single charge, making it ideal for users who are always on the go. On the software front, Samsung has committed 2 OS upgrade and years security update

The device comes in a sleek Mint Green colour, and is available on Amazon, Samsung.com and at select retail stores at a price of Rs. 7,999.