Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will power the Galaxy S22 series in India

Probably one of the most sought requests from Indian customers and now it’s finally happening – Samsung has confirmed the recently announced Galaxy S22 series will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The real reason for Samsung not using the Exynos 2200 is speculative at the moment but it’s probably got to do with the low yields of Samsung’s chip that uses AMD’s RDNA 2-based GPU.

Either way, it’s good news for Indian customers. Qualcomm’s latest chip is also based on 4nm process and offers faster processing, graphics boost, and improved 5G support, in addition to four years of Android OS generational updates.

Samsung hasn’t revealed the actual price of the devices but interested customers can “pre-reserve” the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, or the Galaxy S22 Ultra by paying Rs. 1,999 wherein customers are eligible for a free Galaxy Smart Tag worth Rs. 2699.

To read more on the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy Ultra, check out our launch stories below.

Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22 Ultra