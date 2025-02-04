Samsung gets 1.3 million Galaxy S25 pre-orders in South Korea

Samsung today announced the Galaxy S25 series has registered the pre-order milestone in its home country. The series has clocked over 1.3 million pre-orders in a matter of 11 days since Samsung opened the pre-orders on Jan 24 in South Korea. The previous highest pre-order number was held by the Galaxy S24 series at 1.21 million units that was launched last year.

However, the most interesting fact from this confirmation is that over half (52%) chose to go with the high-end Galaxy S25 Ultra compared to 26% for the S25 and 22% for the larger S25+.

Samsung also revealed the preferred colors for the series — majority of Galaxy S25 Ultra buyers went with the titanium white silver and titanium silver blue whereas the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ customers chose ice blue and silver shadow.

With the Galaxy S25 series, Samsung doubled down on its Galaxy AI strategy bringing artificial intelligence features across the device along with a tight Google Gemini integration, a dedicated Gemini button and a free 6-months subscription to Google’s advanced AI service. The phones are powered by the best Snapdragon processor, up to 200MP cameras, display and battery life. The Galaxy S25 Ultra even comes with the next-generation Corning Gorilla Armor 2 glass for advanced protection.

The phones go on sale in over 120 countries starting this week.