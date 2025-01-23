Samsung announces Galaxy S25 Series

Samsung has announced the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ and the Galaxy S25 Ultra phones at the Unpacked event today in the United States. As expected, the phones hover around the AI functionality and what it can do for the user.

The phones run One UI 7 out of the box with new AI features like Circle to Search that can now recognize phone numbers, email and URLs on your screen. There’s a Call Transcript and Writing Assist support that summarizes content automatically and Drawing Assist, which Samsung confirmed recently.

The phones will also feature a dedicated Gemini button that will allow users interact seamlessly with Google and Samsung apps.

Privacy needs to be paramount when it comes to AI personalization and the Galaxy S25 series is equipped with Personal Data Engine to keep the data protected on-device. The phones also have something called “post-quantum cryptography” that will keep the personal data safe against threats from the evolution of quantum computing.

On the hardware front, all the phones are IP68 rated and are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor for the AI smarts. An image processing tech like ProScaler helps improves display image scaling quality by 40% on the Galaxy S25+ and the Galaxy S25 Ultra and features Vulkan Engine and Ray Tracing for improved gaming experience. Samsung has also reworked on the internal design to integrate a 40% larger vapor chamber into the phones.

Equipped with Corning Gorilla Armor 2, Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra comes with a 6.9-inchHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz refresh rate, a 5000mAh battery, a quad camera setup at the back with 200MP wide, 50MP ultra-wide and telephoto cameras and a 10MP telephoto lens. It comes with 12GB of RAM with storage options starting from 256GB and going up to 1TB.

The Galaxy S25 and the Galaxy 25+ have a very similar hardware except the difference in screen, storage and battery. The Galaxy S25 is equipped with a 6.2-inch FHD+ screen whereas the Galaxy S25+ features a 6.7-inch QHD+ display. Both phones have the Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S25 storage starts from 128GB while the Galaxy S25+ starts from 256GB. The final difference is in the battery capacity, which is 4000mAh and 4900mAh respectively for the Galaxy S25 and the Galaxy 25+.

On the Galaxy S25/S25+ models, Samsung went with the tri-camera setup at the back with 50MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide and 10MP telephoto cameras whereas the front has a 12MP sensor.

All phones run Android 15 with One UI 7 and Samsung has committed to offer seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates.

The phones go on sale from February 7 with the starting price of $1299, $999 and $800 for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25+ and the Galaxy S25 and every buyer is eligible of 6 months of Gemini Advanced and 2TB of storage free of cost.

Samsung is also offering the Samsung Care+ repair coverage program and New Galaxy Club, a subscription model to upgrade to the latest Galaxy devices.