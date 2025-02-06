Samsung brings Galaxy S25 Enterprise Edition to Europe

Days after announcing the Galaxy S25 series, the Enterprise Edition variants are now listed across various retailers in Europe. The Galaxy S25+ seems to have missed out on the enterprise promise but the S25 and S25 Ultra will be sold in their corporate-friendly avatar.

The Enterprise Edition devices are virtually the same as retail but the major difference comes in three aspects — software updates, business support, and Knox suite. The enterprise variants of the Galaxy S25 series get 3-years of enhanced business support with up to seven years of security and maintenance releases. This includes seven years of OS upgrades and security updates. Another differentiator is the 12-month enterprise plan license of the Knox Suite for better deployment and device management.

Samsung also claims the Galaxy S25 series is the first from Samsung to post-quantum cryptography (PQC) technology to thwart attacks from and potential risks that quantum computing poses.

The Galaxy S25 series focuses heavily on its AI skillset. It comes with features like Circle to Search that can recognize phone numbers, email and URLs on the screen; Call Transcript and Writing Assist to summarize content automatically; Drawing Assist; live translation and much more.

The S25 Ultra features a 6.9-inchHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Armor 2 glass, a 5000mAh battery, a quad camera setup at the back with 200MP wide, 50MP ultra-wide and telephoto cameras and a 10MP telephoto lens. It comes with 12GB of RAM with storage options of 256GB and 512GB, and titanium black color option.

The S25 comes with a 6.2-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz refresh rate, 4000mAh battery, triple camera at the back with 50MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide and 10MP telephoto, and storage options of 128GB and 256GB in silver shadow color.

Galaxy S25 Ultra Enterprise Edition

Galaxy S25 Enterprise Edition