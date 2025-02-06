Samsung will supply OLED displays for Snapdragon Cockpit Experience

Samsung Display’s next major market to tap the potential of its displays aren’t the mobile devices with foldable displays or the mirror display but it’s the nascent automotive market. Samsung has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Qualcomm to supply OLED displays for their Snapdragon Cockpit Experience Development Platform (CEDP).

The Snapdragon Cockpit Platform is an important part of the Snapdragon Digital Chassis Solution, which will enable carmakers to make immersive and sophisticated in-vehicle experiences. As part of the MoU Samsung will provide Qualcomm with a 34-inch 6K (6,008 x 934) wide OLED display that will be used for the CEDP demo kit. The idea with the screen is to highlight OLED’s key advantages like high-resolution, brightness with low power consumption.

Samsung even showcased the CEDP kit with their OLED screen at the CES 2025 last month.