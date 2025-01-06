Sammy Hub

The unofficial blog for all Samsung mobile and other product news, reviews, tips and tricks

You are here: Home / Latest / Samsung shows off MICRO LED Beauty Mirror at the CES 2025

Samsung shows off MICRO LED Beauty Mirror at the CES 2025

By Leave a Comment

MICRO LED Beauty Mirror

Samsung’s announcements for innovative displays continue with the showcase of MICRO LED Beauty Mirror. The LED beauty mirror features a micro-patterned mirror structure of aluminum and niobium that passes the levels of reflectance of over 80% and transmittance of over 90% compared to a regular mirror.

However, the unique-selling feature of the beauty mirror is the utilization of Amorepacific’s AI Skin Analysis & Care Solution. With the help of an integrated camera, the beauty mirror offers an in-depth skin diagnosis and care plan based on the scanned face.

MICRO LED Beauty Mirror

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *