Samsung shows off MICRO LED Beauty Mirror at the CES 2025

Samsung’s announcements for innovative displays continue with the showcase of MICRO LED Beauty Mirror. The LED beauty mirror features a micro-patterned mirror structure of aluminum and niobium that passes the levels of reflectance of over 80% and transmittance of over 90% compared to a regular mirror.

However, the unique-selling feature of the beauty mirror is the utilization of Amorepacific’s AI Skin Analysis & Care Solution. With the help of an integrated camera, the beauty mirror offers an in-depth skin diagnosis and care plan based on the scanned face.