Samsung will showcase new OLED Display Technologies at CES 2025

Samsung is one of the biggest exhibitors at the CES and while their electronics arm will march on to unveil some consumer electronics and home appliances, Samsung Display will showcase new OLED display tech at an invite-only exhibit. The exhibit will focus on screens targeted towards IT devices and vehicles but we will also see some related to smartphones.

Following up on the 17.3-inch panel is the world’s first 18.1-inch foldable screen (pictured above). When folded, the screen transforms into a 13.1-inch display.

Speaking of the 2025 QD-OLED tech, Samsung Display has confirmed that it 30% brighter than the previous year’s model reaching a peak brightness of 4000 nits.

However, the major focus will be on display technologies for vehicles. Samsung will bring the Under Panel Camera (UPC) technology from foldable screens to cars, allowing them to hide the camera behind the display while it observes the driver for distraction-free driving. Samsung also wants to transform the conventional LED-based HUD to Real Black HUD that integrates OLED in the flat area beyond the steering wheel where it meets the windshield to relay critical driving information. Finally, the display that we think will get the most attention is the bendable Center Information Display (CID). The CID is an 18.1-inch bendable display that can be flexed to match the shape of the dashboard.

Slidable Flex Duet Slidable Flex Solo Slidable Flex Vertical

In addition, attendees will also be able to check out the Slidable Flex Duet that extends from 8.1-inches to 12.4-inches; the Slidable Flex Solo that expands one way from 13-inches to 17.3-inches; and the Slidable Flex Vertical with a screen that extends vertically from a compact 5.1-inches to 6.7-inches.