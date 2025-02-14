Samsung announces Galaxy A25 5G with Dual Cameras in Japan

Samsung first announced the Galaxy A25 5G in late 2023 and now the company has unveiled the device for the Japanese market. However, the Japanese variant seems to have been refreshed with different features.

The biggest change for the Japanese Galaxy A25 5G is the camera. While the international variant rocked a triple-camera setup, Japanese customers will get a dual-camera 50MP+2MP setup. The front camera has a 5MP sensor, compared to the 13MP in the international version.

The phone runs Android 15 and is powered by MediaTek’s octa-core Dimensity 6100+ processor and 4GB RAM. There’s 64GB internal storage and a microSD card slot that supports up to 1.5TB. On the display side, we now see a slightly bigger screen at 6.7-inches but it’s an LCD panel with HD+ resolution (720×1600).

The Galaxy A25 5G’s design is IP68-certified and comes with 5000mAh battery, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a simple UI mode, call recording and phone tracking support.

The Galaxy A25 5G will be released on Feb 27 in light blue, blue and black color options at a price of 29,900 yen (unlocked model), which roughly converts to under US$200. The phone can also be purchased through different domestic carriers like NTT Docomo, AU Mobile, J:Com, Y!Mobile, SoftBank and UQ Mobile.

