Samsung announces Galaxy S25 Edge – its slim take on the flagship series



Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy S25 Edge. The Galaxy S25 Edge joins the Galaxy S series giving access to the Galaxy AI in a much slim factor.

At just 5.8mm thin and weighing only 163 grams, Galaxy S25 Edge features a titanium body and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2.

Despite its slim profile, the Galaxy S25 Edge houses a 200-megapixel wide camera, enhanced with Galaxy’s signature AI features. With up to 40% brighter photos in low light and intelligent tools like ProVisual Engine, Drawing Assist, and Audio Eraser, this device empowers users to capture, edit, and share stunning content on the go.

The 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens with autofocus supports vibrant macro photography, while the AI-optimized editing tools aid in clicking vivid photos and videos.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform for Galaxy, the S25 Edge brings the same level of performance as the rest of the S25 series. Samsung’s redesigned vapor chamber ensures efficient thermal management without adding bulk, keeping the phone cool under pressure.

The display benefits from ProScaler technology, delivering 40% improved image scaling quality, while Samsung’s mobile Digital Natural Image engine (mDNIe) ensures visual content looks vivid and lifelike.

With Galaxy AI integrated throughout the experience, the S25 Edge provides context-aware reminders from Now Brief and Now Bar, or the seamless multitasking enabled by third-party app integrations, Galaxy AI works behind the scenes to keep your day running smoothly.

Samsung’s collaboration with Google means the S25 Edge also features Gemini Live, which allows users to interact with Gemini AI using live camera and screen sharing—perfect for real-time assistance, travel planning, or brainstorming ideas on the go.

All of this is backed by Samsung Knox Vault, ensuring that your personal data remains secure while your AI experiences stay personalized and private.

The Galaxy S25 Edge will be available in three colours, Titanium Silver, Titanium Jetblack and Titanium Icyblue. It comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB and 512GB of storage options. The battery is on the lower side, 3900mAh. The pricing of the device has not been revealed by Samsung yet.