Samsung Unveils Expanded 2026 Micro RGB TV Lineup

Samsung has officially announced its 2026 Micro RGB TV lineup, significantly expanding the availability of the revolutionary display technology. Previously reserved for ultra-large display size, the technology will now be available in sizes ranging from 55-, 65-, 75-, 85-, 100-, and 115-inch models.

Unlike OLED or conventional LEDs, Samsung’s Micro RGB technology utilizes individual LEDs smaller than 100 μm. Because these red, green, and blue sub-pixels are self-emissive—meaning they produce their own light and color—the panels do not require a backlight or color filters.

The 2026 Micro RGB range will bring in a host of picture enhancing features like the VDE-certified Micro RGB Precision Color 100 that achieves 100% of the BT.2020 color gamut.

The panels also incorporate Samsung’s proprietary Glare Free technology, a matte-like finish designed to reduce reflections without degrading contrast or color.

The TVs will also feature Eclipsa Audio, a new spatial sound system, alongside existing features like Dolby Atmos and Q-Symphony.

Driving the hardware is the Micro RGB AI Engine Pro. This chipset handles real-time tasks, including 4K AI Upscaling Pro and AI Motion Enhancer Pro, which uses machine learning to interpolate frames and reduce motion blur in sports and high-action content.

On the software side, Samsung is integrating its Vision AI Companion. This platform leverages Large Language Models (LLMs) to upgrade the Bixby interface. With the companion, users will be able to do a conversational search, Live Translate, Generative Wallpaper and Perplexity.

Samsung will showcase the new Micro RGB TVs at CES 2026 next month at Las Vegas.