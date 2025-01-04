Samsung, Google develop Eclipsa Audio 3D Audio Tech

Samsung teamed up with Google to created a “groundbreaking” 3D audio technology. Dubbed Eclipsa Audio, Samsung has confirmed that the new audio tech will make its way to its 2025 TV and soundbar lineup, which Samsung will announce at the CES 2025 in the next few days.

Although the details are slim at the moment, Samsung confirms that Eclipsa Audio will allow creators to adjust audio data like the sound intensity and location along with spatial reflections.

But Eclipsa Audio’s success does not depend on one company’s adoption. Samsung also confirmed they and Google are working with the Telecommunications Technology Association (TTA) to create a certification program for devices and enabling option for creators to utilise Eclipsa Audio while uploading videos on YouTube so viewers watching the content on supported devices can enjoy it with an immersive 3D audio experience.