Samsung Debuts World’s First 130-Inch Micro RGB TV at CES 2026

Samsung has unveiled the R95H 130-inch Micro RGB TV, marking it the largest consumer-facing display in its Micro RGB lineup to date. The new flagship model boasts a “Timeless Frame” design, a modern revival of Samsung’s 2013 “Timeless Gallery” that makes the large screen appear to float within the borders of the frame, which also integrates audio for a clean and elegant look.

The R95H features Samsung’s Micro RGB panel architecture that utilizes microscopic LEDs to produce 100% of the BT.2020 color gamut. This performance has been certified by the Verband der Elektrotechnik (VDE) for precise color reproduction. The display also incorporates Glare Free technology, a specialized coating designed to maintain contrast and color accuracy by minimizing room reflections—a critical feature for a screen of this scale.

Powering the massive display is the Micro RGB AI Engine Pro, which manages real-time picture processing via Micro RGB Color Booster Pro and HDR Pro. These systems utilize machine learning to analyze and enhance contrast and color depth frame by frame. On the software side, the TV runs an updated Vision AI Companion, enabling conversational search, AI Football Mode Pro for motion smoothing, and native integration for productivity and search apps, including Microsoft Copilot and Perplexity.

The R95H supports the Eclipsa Audio and HDR10+ ADVANCED standard for high-quality audio and video playback. The 130-inch Micro RGB TV, along with the recently announced range, will be showcased at CES in Las Vegas this week.