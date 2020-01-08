Samsung Portable SSD T7 Touch comes with a fingerprint sensor

UPDATE: Samsung will also launch a fingerprint sensor-less Portable SSD T7 Touch in Q2 2020. The current variant will be available in India from February 2020 for Rs. 11,999 (500GB), Rs. 18,999 (1TB) and Rs. 36,999 (2TB).

Samsung has expanded its portable SSD lineup. The all-new Portable SSD T7 Touch takes over from the previous T5 portable SSD that promises improved transfer speeds and security. The 58g Portable SSD T7 Touch will be available by the end of this month in capacities of 500GB, 1TB and 2TB. A video on YouTube shows off an Amazon listing that pegs the drive to launch in the US on January 21 for $399.99 for the 2TB variant whereas Swiss retailer, Brack has listed the product on their website.

The Portable SSD T7 Touch ensures AES 256-bit encryption and features a fingerprint scanner that allows accessing secured data quickly and easily. The NVMe SSD supports USB 3.2 (Gen 2) and boasts a read speed of up to 1050MB/s and write speed up to 1000MB/s. The drive supports Windows, Mac and Android and will bundle USB-C to USB-C and USB-C to USB-A cable for maximum compatibility.

The Portable SSD T7 Touch also won an Innovation Award at the ongoing CES 2020.