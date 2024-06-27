Samsung unveils Music Frame in India



Samsung has introduced the Samsung Music Frame, a wireless speaker designed to look like a piece of art. Featuring Dolby Atmos and wireless music streaming, it is priced at Rs. 23,990.

The Samsung Music Frame seamlessly integrates into living spaces by doubling as a picture frame, allowing users to display personal photos. This unique design enhances the listening experience, adding visual depth and personalization.

Available now on Samsung.in, Amazon.in, and select offline stores, the Samsung Music Frame caters to modern consumers seeking both functionality and aesthetics.

The Samsung Music Frame features a three-dimensional audio experience that surrounds you from every angle. Whether watching a movie, listening to music, or gaming, Dolby Atmos enhances the audio experience, making it more lifelike. With built-in voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant, users can control the Music Frame hands-free. One can Play, pause, skip tracks, and adjust volume with simple voice commands.

The Music Frame comes with SpaceFit Sound Pro technology that analyzes room acoustics and adjusts sound output accordingly. Music Frame can also be used to enhance your home theater setup. All you need to do is to place two Music Frames on either side of your TV for richer stereo sound. For surround sound, add a soundbar in front of the TV and a Music Frame on the opposite wall as a rear speaker.

Music Frame comes in a default black bezel, but users can purchase an additional white bezel to match their decor. They can fill their frames with stunning images to create a stylish space that is perfect for listening to music. One can also place the Music Frame on the table or hang it on a wall like a frame.