

Samsung announced the all-new Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy Z Flip6, Galaxy Buds3, and Galaxy Buds3 Pro at the Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris.

Earlier this year, Samsung introduced mobile AI through Galaxy AI. With the new Galaxy Z series, Samsung is enhancing Galaxy AI by integrating it into their latest foldable flasghips. The Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6 maximize AI capabilities, whether using the large screen of the Fold6, the FlexWindow of the Flip6, or the iconic FlexMode. Galaxy AI leverages a durable foldable experience to advance communication, productivity, and creativity.

The new Galaxy Z series is the slimmest and lightest yet, optimized for portability. The Galaxy Z Fold6 offers a new cover screen ratio for a more natural viewing experience. Durability is enhanced with a dual rail hinge structure, strengthened folding edge, and enhanced main screen layers, featuring Armor Aluminum and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 3, making this the most durable Galaxy Z series yet.

Both the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6 are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, offering best-in-class CPU, GPU, and NPU performance. The upgraded cooling system with a larger vapor chamber on the Fold6, and for the first time, a vapor chamber on the Flip6, maximizes performance.

Galaxy Z Fold6 features AI-powered tools that enhance productivity on its large screen, including Note Assist for meeting notes, a new transcript feature, and PDF overlay translation. The Composer feature in Samsung Keyboard suggests text for emails and social media, and the S Pen experience is expanded with Galaxy AI on the Fold6’s screen. New features like Sketch to image allow for sophisticated art creation directly on the device.

Galaxy Z Flip6 offers customization and creativity with its enhanced 3.4-inch Super AMOLED FlexWindow, enabling AI-assisted functions without opening the device. Features include Suggested replies for texts, Samsung Health updates, music control, and multiple Widgets. The Photo Ambient feature changes wallpapers in real-time, and FlexCam offers Auto Zoom for perfect framing.

The Galaxy Z Fold6 boasts a ProVisual Engine for advanced editing and creativity, while the Galaxy Z Flip6 provides a 50-megapixel wide and 12-megapixel Ultra-wide camera with Nightography for brilliant videos in dim lighting. Both devices offer an upgraded gaming experience with vivid graphics, Ray Tracing, and a 7.6-inch screen on the Fold6 for immersive gameplay.

Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6 are secured by Samsung Knox, ensuring protection against vulnerabilities with end-to-end encryption and collaborative protection. Users have full control over data settings through Galaxy AI, and Enhanced Data Protection offers secure backups and synchronization.

Galaxy Buds3 Series

Samsung also launched the new Galaxy Buds3 series, featuring Galaxy AI, offers an enhanced communication experience with features like Interpreter in Listening mode and Voice Command. The Buds3 series also includes advanced sound optimization, a comfortable fit, and premium audio with Ultra High Quality Audio.

The Galaxy Z Fold6, Z Flip6, and Galaxy Buds3 series are available for pre-order, with general availability starting July 24. The Galaxy Z Fold6 comes in Silver Shadow, Pink, and Navy, while the Galaxy Z Flip6 is available in Silver Shadow, Yellow, Blue, and Mint. Exclusive colours are available online. The Galaxy Buds3 series is available in Silver and White.

Samsung Care+ is offered for one year free during the pre-order period. Refer to the chart below for the pricing.