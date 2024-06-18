Samsung announces Galaxy Watch FE with advanced health monitoring technology

Samsung announced the release of the Galaxy Watch FE, a new addition to the Samsung smartwatch lineup designed to extend Samsung’s advanced wellness experience to even more users. Featuring the groundbreaking hardware performance and advanced health and fitness monitoring features of the Galaxy Watch series, the Galaxy Watch FE combines stylish and durable design, making it perfect for those looking to start their wellness journey with comprehensive insights.

The Galaxy Watch FE, available in a 40mm size, offers a refreshed look and feel based on the iconic design of the Galaxy Watch series. It comes in three colors — Black, Pink Gold, and Silver — with new watch bands featuring distinct blue and orange stitching, enhancing the design and providing a stylish device that complements any look. Additionally, Galaxy Watch FE offers a variety of new watch faces that allow users to customize their watch, while the one-click band system makes it easy to switch bands to match their style. The watch features Sapphire Crystal glass for superior durability, protecting against scratches during day-to-day use.

Equipped with Samsung’s advanced BioActive Sensor, the Galaxy Watch FE provides an array of powerful fitness and wellness functions that deliver personalized and actionable tips around the clock. To support better sleep for a good start to each day, the Galaxy Watch FE offers advanced sleep features, including sleep pattern monitoring, sleep coaching, and creating a sleep-friendly environment. Users can also monitor their heart health with features such as HR Alert for detecting abnormal heart rates and Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification (IHRN) for monitoring rhythms suggestive of atrial fibrillation (Afib). Additionally, the watch offers Blood Pressure and ECG monitoring for a deeper understanding of heart health.

Users can track more than 100 different workouts and their progress directly from their wrist. For runners, advanced running analysis helps maximize efficiency and provides insights to help prevent injuries. Personalized Heart Rate Zone helps users set their goals based on their physical capabilities for a more optimal running experience.

Galaxy Watch FE helps users achieve their health goals and stay motivated with Body Composition tracking, providing comprehensive body and fitness data. Users can receive motivational messages throughout their wellness journey to keep improving.

As with every Galaxy Watch series, the FE offers seamless connectivity with other Samsung Galaxy devices. Users can quickly locate their phone with Find My Phone, remotely control their connected Samsung smartphone camera with Camera Controller to switch modes, change angles, or zoom directly from the wrist. Galaxy Watch FE supports Samsung Wallet, allowing users to pay for purchases and access identification cards such as driver’s licenses or student IDs on their smartwatch for a truly all-in-one digital wallet.

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE will be available soon worldwide.