Samsung announces Frozen II Limited Edition Air Conditioner

Samsung has teamed up with Disney in South Korea to launch Frozen II limited edition air conditioner. Limited to just 2020 units, the wall-mounted windfree AC (model AR07T9170HC) will come with a panel with an imprint of Elsa (one of the main characters in the movie). However, Samsung will also bundle another plain panel that can be swapped with the Elsa one for a regular look.

Samsung will sell the AC in Samsung Digital Plaza stores and online wherein customers will also get a special Frozen II gift box that consists of a stationery set.

The AC is priced at 1,080,000 won or about US$881.