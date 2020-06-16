Samsung announces The Frame 2020, new Smart TVs in India

It was supposed to launch last month but nevertheless, Samsung’s refreshed The Frame TV has finally landed on Indian shores.

The Frame 2020 builds on the previous The Frame TVs with improved picture quality, making it perfect for TV viewing and ogling at beautiful artpieces.

Equipped with a QLED panel, Quantum Processor 4K and Quantum Dot technology, The Frame supports 4K UHD playback with HDR10+ support for top-notch viewing experience or looking at artpieces with the Art Mode. The TV also features an Art Store that allows to showcase over 1200+ artworks from globally renowned artists by subscribing to the Art Store for just Rs. 299 per month. There’s of course, other features one gets from any other Samsung Smart TV. IT’s powered by Tizen OS, supports voice assistants like Bixby, Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.

The Frame 2020 will sell on Flipkart or in Samsung’s online or offline stores in three sizes – 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch for Rs. 74,990, Rs. 84,990 and Rs. 1,39,990 respectively.

Meanwhile, the new Smart TVs are targeted towards who seek an affordable TV but with all the high-end smart features, 4K (Full HD or HD Ready), voice assistance and more.

The new Smart TV range will be available on Amazon, Flipkart and Samsung stores starting from Rs. 14,490 for the 32-inch model (HD Ready) and go up to Rs. 31,990 for the 43-inch model (Full HD). Meanwhile the 4K UHD models will be available from Rs. 36,990 for the 43-inch version and will go up to Rs. 89,990 for the 65-inch version.