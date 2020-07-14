Samsung unveils SpaceMax Family Hub Refrigerator in India

Samsung today announced its top-of-the-line refrigerator in the Indian market. It’s the SpaceMax Family Hub Refrigerator that not only features oodles of space to store food but also comes with connected features that allows to do more with other devices in the household.

Right on the front is the 21.5-inch Full HD display along with 25-watt speakers, in case you want to watch a video, listen to music while cooking or just catch up on some funny tweets.

The refrigerator comes with three other noteworthy features. First is Home Control that allows controlling other Samsung connected appliances like Samsung FlexWash washing machine or phones. Next is Food Management that enables users to see what’s inside the fridge, thanks to the cameras inside without having to open the door. And finally, it’s the Family Connection that allows the fridge to connect to your phone’s Bluetooth so you don’t miss any calls.

The 657-litres SpaceMax Family Hub comes in Premium Black Matt finish and a 10-year warranty on its Digital Inverter Technology Compressor.

The refrigerator can be pre-booked right now on on Flipkart, Samsung website, Reliancedigital.in, Croma.com and Vijaysales.com till July 26, 2020 at a special price of Rs. 1,96,990 wherein customers can get an additional cashback of up to Rs. 9,000 and a free Galaxy Note 10 Lite (Rs. 37,999 value). After this period, SpaceMax Family Hub will sell for Rs. 2,19,900.