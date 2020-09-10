Samsung accidentally leaks the Galaxy S20 FE on its website

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE has been in the works for quite some time and now we have got the first official albeit acknowledgement from Samsung about the device. Samsung Philippines accidentally made the Galaxy S20 FE page live, only to realise their folly and take it down later. However, not soon enough before users got wind of the mistake.

Lucky for them, the product listing didn’t show the price or detailed specs but one thing we know that Filipinos will get the phone in Cloud Navy and Cloud Lavender options with 128GB of built-in storage and dual-SIM support.

The listing suggests the announcement is closer than ever and according to WinFuture, the Galaxy S20 FE will actually come with better hardware than the base Galaxy Note20 with either Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990 chipset, 120Hz SuperAMOLED display and a triple-camera configuration.

Via