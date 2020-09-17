Samsung introduces Biorhythmic LED Lighting in South Korea

Our circadian rhythm has gone for a toss and more so in this ongoing pandemic where we are spending a lot of time indoors. To address this, Samsung has launched a nifty solution in South Korea.

Known as the Biorhythm LED lights, they actually control the production of melatonin, a hormone that regulates our sleep-wake cycles. Using these specialised LED lights during the day, the melatonin production is reduced by 18% than a regular LED light and improves concentration by up to 10%.

Using the light at night helps to produce more melatonin that helps one to sleep early by 50 minutes.

Samsung is selling these Biorhythm LED lights for home and office use and in different form factors like circular room lamps, desk lamps or flat lamps.

The SI-GFUC40B1A2D room lamp is priced at 240,000 Korean won and comes with a remote control and three modes like normal, relax and concentration mode to get the most out of it.

The desk lamp SI-GM9C10A2A2D priced at 80,000 Korean won supports 5 levels of colour temperature and 7 levels of brightness.

For businesses, the SI-GFWQ38B2A1D aims to boost efficiency and productivity while the SI-GFWT38B2A1D is meant for employees in a relaxed environment. Both are priced at 100,000 Korean won each.